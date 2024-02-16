Malligapuram Hero stones designated as protected site

THIRUVANNAMALAI : In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department has designated the spot where the Malligapuram hero-stones were found as a protected site. These ancient relics, dating back to the Pallava and Chola periods, were discovered by locals three months ago at Thandarampattu Taluk of Tiruvannamalai district.

Rajesh, assistant engineer of the archaeology department, told TNIE, “Of the five hero-stones discovered at the temple site, three have Tamil ‘vattezhuthu’ inscriptions, and the other two have distinct Tamil characters of their time. Each stone recounts tales of bravery of heroes who valiantly protected their cattle from various challenges and adversaries.” The hero-stones are also a poignant reminder of the state’s rich cultural heritage. Their inscriptions offer invaluable glimpses into the societal fabric and ethos of the ancient Tamil civilization.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Archaeology T Udhayachandran, the department has proactively undertaken efforts to conserve the site for posterity through proper fencing and other safety measures, sources said.