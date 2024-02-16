Nilgiris traders mull protests over raids, seizure of plastic packs

NILGIRIS: Members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu (TVSP) in Nilgiris district are upset over the raids conducted by the authorities to seize plastic packing materials.

They have decided to take a call about their next course of protests during the general body meeting which is to be held on March 4 if the district administration doesn’t stop this action.

“We use only plastic packing materials which do not come under the list of banned items. We discontinued the usage of 19 banned plastic materials since the ban that came in force two years ago,” said TVSP members during a meeting held here on Wednesday evening.

“We have been using the plastic packing materials for all groceries and it will not come under the 19 banned plastic items. We have met district Collector P Aruna and told about the inconvenience faced by the traders.