Residents recall ex-commissioner R Vaithinathan's role in helping Tiruchy get ‘cleanest city’ tag

TIRUCHY: As was his routine, Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan on Wednesday held inspections, that morning in Srirangam zone, assessing also the progress of the Rs 11.1-crore bus stand project. Later that evening, he took charge as director of the information and public relations department in Chennai.
City residents recall Vaithinathan’s 20-month tenure in Tiruchy as commissioner with several other anecdotes where his commitment reassured them to truly call the city home. T Rajalakshmi, a senior citizen residing in Woraiyur, said, "I have never seen a commissioner (like Vaithinathan) who regularly held inspections at various wards in the early morning hours.
He would roam the streets in track pants and T-shirt, issuing instructions to his team through wireless communication. I believe these inspections also played a key role in Tiruchy being named the cleanest city in the state in the recently released results of a Union government survey." On Vaithinathan’s stint in the city, a ground-level corporation official said, “Many sanitation workers had a habit of leaving work early after marking attendance.
This was brought to a stop by the commissioner's routine inspections, which instilled fear among ground staff. His regular inspections also ensured garbage was cleared from a majority of the streets before 11 am.” Manikandan, a sanitation worker, said, "We were concerned over the future of 1,800 contract workers after the corporation's decision to hand over sanitation work to a private company.
He (Vaithinathan), however, assured us that we would not lose our jobs. The commissioner and the mayor later held talks with the private firm concerned and insisted that they include us on duty. We hence have great respect for him as he played a key role in saving our livelihoods. He also involved in friendly talks with us during inspections and often enquired whether we had any issues. He was such a friendly officer."
For K Arumugam, a resident, the commissioner’s measures against stray cattle menace stood out. One who himself had taken up the issue several times with the civic body in the past, Arumugam said, “Many of us initially thought that the corporation would release seized stray cattle after three or four days. But he (Vaithinathan) didn't do so.
Instead he auctioned of those animals whose owners failed to pay up the fine. It is sad that such an officer got transferred. We hope the new commissioner would follow his work style." On their former boss, a senior corporation official said, “What surprised all of us was his inspection on the last day of his term in Tiruchy. We salute the dedication. The city would miss such an approachable officer as him.