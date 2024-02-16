Residents recall ex-commissioner R Vaithinathan's role in helping Tiruchy get ‘cleanest city’ tag

TIRUCHY: As was his routine, Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan on Wednesday held inspections, that morning in Srirangam zone, assessing also the progress of the Rs 11.1-crore bus stand project. Later that evening, he took charge as director of the information and public relations department in Chennai.

City residents recall Vaithinathan’s 20-month tenure in Tiruchy as commissioner with several other anecdotes where his commitment reassured them to truly call the city home. T Rajalakshmi, a senior citizen residing in Woraiyur, said, "I have never seen a commissioner (like Vaithinathan) who regularly held inspections at various wards in the early morning hours.

He would roam the streets in track pants and T-shirt, issuing instructions to his team through wireless communication. I believe these inspections also played a key role in Tiruchy being named the cleanest city in the state in the recently released results of a Union government survey." On Vaithinathan’s stint in the city, a ground-level corporation official said, “Many sanitation workers had a habit of leaving work early after marking attendance.