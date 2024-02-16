Stalin, EPS welcome SC verdict on electoral bonds

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties have welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court terming electoral bonds unconstitutional.

In a post on X platform, Stalin said, “The Supreme Court has rightly held that #ElectoralBonds are unconstitutional. This will ensure a transparent electoral process and integrity of the system. This judgment has restored #democracy and level-playing field for all political parties. It has also ensured the common man’s faith in the system.”

Palaniswami in an interview welcomed the verdict saying that the AIADMK was the only party not to receive funds in this manner. Edappadi K Palaniswami also alleged that certain parties utilised electoral bonds to get funds and suppress parties like the AIADMK.