Tamil Nadu: AIADMK cadre faces jail term for harassing elephant in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI: An AIADMK cadre has allegedly trespassed deep into the core jungle of the highly protected Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Pollachi, in the middle of the night and harassed and chased a young wild elephant. This is a serious offence amounting to hunting by definition under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) and attracts a minimum of three years of imprisonment.

The individual is identified as Mithun, a resident of Kottur. In the video, which was uploaded by him on his Whatsapp status, the elephant was seen running in panic as the accused was flashing high-beam lights and speeding the vehicle very close to the elephant from behind. Loud music was also played in the background.

The woeful incident reportedly happened on Thursday night in Navamalai, which is a core tiger reserve area. It is not known how the vehicle passed the Aliyar check post and Monkey Falls check post when there is a night ban in place. Sources told TNIE the vehicle used was a white Scorpio (TN41 AZ 1). Even if it passes the Aliyar checkpost, since AZ is Valparai registration, the vehicle should have been stopped at the Monkey Falls checkpost.