Tamil Nadu: AIADMK cadre faces jail term for harassing elephant in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI: An AIADMK cadre has allegedly trespassed deep into the core jungle of the highly protected Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Pollachi, in the middle of the night and harassed and chased a young wild elephant. This is a serious offence amounting to hunting by definition under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) and attracts a minimum of three years of imprisonment.
The individual is identified as Mithun, a resident of Kottur. In the video, which was uploaded by him on his Whatsapp status, the elephant was seen running in panic as the accused was flashing high-beam lights and speeding the vehicle very close to the elephant from behind. Loud music was also played in the background.
The woeful incident reportedly happened on Thursday night in Navamalai, which is a core tiger reserve area. It is not known how the vehicle passed the Aliyar check post and Monkey Falls check post when there is a night ban in place. Sources told TNIE the vehicle used was a white Scorpio (TN41 AZ 1). Even if it passes the Aliyar checkpost, since AZ is Valparai registration, the vehicle should have been stopped at the Monkey Falls checkpost.
"In Navamalai, there are only EB quarters and few private coconut farms. The entry is highly regulated and restricted. Such private vehicles entering high animal movement areas and behaviour of this nature is a matter of serious concern. Toughest of actions must be taken," said a Coimbatore-based wildlife conservationist.
Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE that the department has launched an inquiry.
"It is a serious violation and necessary action will be taken," he said.
Deputy Director (Pollachi) Bhargava Teja also said the inquiry was on. Local activists say the department should not let off the accused with a fine, which will set a wrong precedent.
As per the WPA, what the accused did to schedule 1 animal in a national park is called "coursing", which falls under the ambit of hunting wild animals and the penalty for this under section 51 is imprisonment for a term not less than three years and can extend to seven years with a fine not less than Rs 25,000.