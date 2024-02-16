Tamil Nadu's water woes caused by slew of factors including lack of storage arrangements

CHENNAI: For decades now, Tamil Nadu’s surplus water has been allowed to flow into the sea due to lack of storage arrangements and when the monsoon fails, the state finds itself in a fix.

After the DMK assumed office in 2021, it pledged to build 1,000 check-dams across the state over a span of 10 years. However, progress has been slow, with fewer than 50 check-dams completed in the past three years.

Insufficient desilting in major reservoirs exacerbates water storage concerns, primarily due to financial constraints. Among the southern states, Karnataka allocated Rs 21,019 crore to its water resources department, Andhra Pradesh Rs 11,043 crore, and Telangana Rs 16,792 crore in 2023–24. However, Tamil Nadu’s allocation stood at only Rs 7,500 crore.

There is a collective plea to the state government for increased funding to the water resources department to address pressing issues.

Speaking to TNIE, G. Ajeethan, state technical secretary of the Consortium of Indian Farmers Association, said, “Projects like river linking, modernisation of old canals, desilting work in major reservoirs, including Mettur, and increasing water storage facilities in all dams have been pending for years.