TN CM Stalin invites Edappadi for joint struggle to get central funding for projects like metro rail

CHENNAI: In what could be perceived as a strategic invitation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday requested AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to join hands with the government in demanding funds for state projects like metro rail from the BJP-led union government. Stalin made this request to Palaniswami while replying to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the Assembly.

Referring to the question raised by Palaniswami about the metro rail project work, Stalin said, “I am happy that those who have opposed the metro rail project strongly and supported mono rail project have not turned to support the former. Despite several reminders, the Government of India has not extended funds for the second phase so far. As such, the state government has been providing funds for the work.”

Having said that, the chief minister added, “It is consoling to note that the Leader of the Opposition, who was silent (on this issue) when he was in alliance with the BJP, has now started speaking about this. Even now, it is not too late. I request him to join hands with us in raising his voice demanding funds from the union government.”

However, Palaniswami did not respond to this. Later, when reporters asked about the CM’s remarks outside the House, Palaniswami told reporters: “Now the CM has accepted that we are opposing the BJP. He has admitted that fact.