Video of Tenkasi cop hitting drunk man goes viral, SP orders inquiry

TENKASI: After the video of a Tenkasi police personnel attacking a youth, who was allegedly drunk on Wednesday night went viral, SP TP Suresh Kumar ordered the DSP to initiate an inquiry.

Speaking to TNIE, the youth, J Anston, claimed, “My friends Vishnu and Mohammed Kasim and I were drunk and searching for food at the new bus stand around 11.15 pm on Wednesday. We were stopped by the police, who inquired about what we were doing. After finding out that we were drunk, they seized our vehicle. When Vishnu asked for the vehicle, he was assaulted and taken to Tenkasi police station. I requested the police to release my vehicle. But, the personnel, whom I can identify, assaulted me. One person pushed me down and kicked me on my back and chest, causing severe internal injuries. They sent me to the Tenkasi district headquarters hospital. I was treated as an outpatient and denied admission on request of police personnel.”

Vishnu alleged that the police slapped him at the station, and took Rs 2,000 from him before letting them go. Anston was admitted at GHQH on Thursday afternoon. VCK district secretary Panpozhi Selvam and union secretary Kamal Thuraiarasu have demanded action against the police.

When contacted, the SP said that he has initiated an inquiry, but a complaint is yet to be filed. “Anston’s associates are named in some cases. The video was intentionally shot. But, assault, is not acceptable,” he said.