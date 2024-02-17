31 water regulator shutters stolen in three years, Nagapattinam farmers demand action

NAGAPATTINAM : The theft of regulator shutters in the district came to the fore again after farmers raised the issue with the collector at the recently-held monthly grievance redressal meeting. They complained that this affected water distribution through channels for irrigation and other purposes.

According to the PWD-WRD, shutters of water regulators were stolen in at least 31 places across the district over the past three years. While sources said miscreants target the shutters worth lakhs of rupees for its metal which are then sold off in scrap shops, farmers said their theft affected water distribution whenever River Cauvery water was released from Mettur dam. 'Cauvery' V Dhanabalan of Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paathukaapu Sangam said, "Whenever and wherever the shutters go missing, the WRD is unable to control the water discharge through channels. It affects the distribution of water intended for places where cultivation is taken up. Without irrigation, our cultivation takes a hit."