Among 15 TN districts, Dharmapuri tops in teen pregnancy

MADURAI : A staggering 8,742 underage pregnancies were reported in government hospitals in 15 districts in TN over the past three years, according to a Right To Information (RTI) reply received by a health activist.

Dharmapuri had the highest number of underage pregnancies at 3,249, while Karur and Vellore were placed second and third respectively.

As per the RTI reply received by activist A Veronica Mary, the pregnancies were reported between January 2021 and December 2023. When compared to bigger cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, Dharmapuri reported the highest number of underage pregnancies. The data is based on cases registered at government medical college hospitals alone.

Mary said that if data from Primary Health Centres and private hospitals are taken into consideration, then the numbers would exceed 10,000. “If underage pregnancies are reported, the hospital administration must immediately inform the child helpline at 1098. They must also alert the district child protection officer, the police and the social welfare department. However, in reality, there were multiple violations in implementing the rules and regulations under the Pocso Act,” she said.