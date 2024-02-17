Balaji says money-laundering plaint devoid of merits, files fresh petition

CHENNAI : Former minister V Senthil Balaji filed a fresh petition in the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA cases seeking to discharge him from the money-laundering case stating the complaint against him is devoid of merits.

The discharge petition was filed on Friday, a day after the principal sessions court dismissed his petition to defer the trial until the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police completes the probe into the predicate offence of cash-for-jobs scam.

The petition stated the complaint filed by ED is frivolous and devoid of merit and does not reveal the actual facts and so it is liable for suppression and falsification of facts.

Pointing out the case was registered on the basis of the case pending against him in the special court for MP/MLAs, the petition claimed he was, as a minister then, neither the appointing authority nor had any role as an appointing authority.

“The appointing authorities are categorised based on the posts, the managing director of the board or the general manager or the persons delegated with the powers. While this being the case, the predicted crime against him has no basis for formation of a crime. The entire case was foisted against the petitioner to wreak vengeance,” it alleged.