Development of Salem district paramount for TN govt: Nehru

SALEM : The DMK government is committed to the development of Salem district, said Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru in Salem on Friday, reeling out a slew of ongoing projects.

Speaking at the event, Nehru said, “The DMK government is continuously giving importance to the development of Salem district. For example, in this district alone 5.5 lakh female family heads are given ‘Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai’. About 50,000 women in each assembly constituency in the district are given this honorarium.”

“Under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, 339 works are currently underway in the entire district at an estimated cost of Rs 51.71 cr. Salem old bus stand has been renovated at a cost of Rs 96.53 cr. Pallapatti Lake has been renovated at a cost of Rs 28.59 cr. A 520 km underground drainage project is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 548 cr. Salem Corporation has allocated more funds for its road development projects than any other corporations. There are many more project works available. So the people of Salem district should support the regime of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he added.Earlier, the minister inaugurated an additional classroom building constructed at a cost of Rs 79.35 lakh at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at Gugai in Salem.

He also provided welfare assistance worth Rs 7.82 crore to 1,673 beneficiaries under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme. District Collector R Brinda Devi, MLA R Rajendran and others were present.