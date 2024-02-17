ED’s plea to join assets case against TN minister adjourned

THOOTHUKUDI : The court hearing on the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate, seeking to be included in the disproportionate assets case pending against Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, has been postponed to March 8. According to sources, Principal District Judge M Selvam postponed the case as advocates of both the minister and the ED failed to attend the hearing on Friday.

Anitha Radhakrishnan, who had served as a minister in the AIADMK cabinet from 2001 to 2006, was booked by the DVAC sleuths on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income sources during the ministerial tenure. He had defected to the DMK camp in 2008, and the ED filed a petition to join the case in April 2023.

However, DVAC strongly objected the move, stating around 80% of the probe has been completed and ED intervention was unnecessary. Nevertheless, the ED maintained that they also had enough evidence for prosecution in the case.