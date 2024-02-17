Fatal blast at firecracker factory claims 10 lives in TN's Virudhunagar District

10 people were killed and several others were injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhnagar district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin to extend his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Immediate relief efforts are in progress, with the Chief Minister directing the Ministers of Revenue and Disaster Management, and Labor Welfare and Skill Development to oversee rescue and relief operations on-site.

Expressing deep sorrow, CM Stalin further announced financial support for the affected families and the seriously injured. Each bereaved family will receive Rs.3 lakh, and an Rs one lakh will be allocated for those grievously injured. This financial aid will be disbursed from the Chief Minister's relief fund.