Gandhi Market renovation may find mention in Tiruchy corporation budget

TIRUCHY : The long-pending project for the renovation of Gandhi Market – the city's oldest market – may be revived soon as sources say the corporation is likely to table the plan in its upcoming budget. "We would probably table our budget this month. As per current plan, it would have details regarding the renovation of Gandhi Market," a member of the corporation's finance committee said.

According to a rough estimate by the civic body, about Rs 50 crore would be needed for the renovation of the century-old wholesale market and its infrastructure. The market spread over three acres of land houses about 900 traders. An AIADMK functionary, however, said, “Any plan to renovate the market will affect the livelihoods of hundreds of people. It is hence a major vote bank, and any wrong move would backfire against the DMK. We therefore believe that they are likely to defer the matter and may consider it only after the Lok Sabha election.”

To this a prominent DMK councillor said, "There is a need to improve the storm water drain management within the market; the premises often gets waterlogged during rain. The structure is also in bad shape. We are hence planning to include its renovation in our budget and improve its condition. It would, however, only be done by ensuring alternative arrangements for traders and others."