K Selvaperunthagai appointed Tamil Nadu Congress chief

CHENNAI: Putting an end to speculation surrounding the change in leadership within TNCC, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has officially appointed K Selvaperunthagai, the Congress assembly floor leader, as the new chief of the state unit.

The announcement came late on Saturday evening and was communicated by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Additionally, the party has designated Killiyoor MLA S Rajesh Kumar as the Congress Assembly floor leader. In a statement, KC Venugopal acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing TNCC president, KS Alagiri.