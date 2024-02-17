Kanimozhi lays foundation stone for Dr Ambedkar’s statue in Tiruchendur

THOOTHUKUDI : The decades-long efforts of various groups to get a Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Tiruchendur is finally set to pay off as MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi laid the foundation stone for the statue on Friday. The statue is set for inauguration on April 14, the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. Buddhist bhikkhu and bhikkhuni (male and female monastics) from Karnataka performed the rituals as per Buddhist rituals before Kanimozhi laid the stone.

Initially, the statue was slated to be built at the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Park. However, owing to space constraints, and with the apex court banning the installation of statues in public places, the statue is set to come up on a plot of land belonging to the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Education Trust in Tiruchendur.

A statue of Buddha in a sitting posture was installed temporarily to perform traditional rituals. The event was organised by VCK party, on behalf of the Trust. Speaking to TNIE, Murasu Tamilappan, founder of the Trust said, “The 25-ft tall statue of Dr Ambedkar will be installed within two months, and will be inaugurated on April 14.” The demand for Dr Ambedkar’s statue grew in the 1980s after a statue of former CM K Karamaraj was installed at the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Park in 1979, with people from the Scheduled Caste pushing for the cause.