Major projects for Coimbatore city remain on paper

COIMBATORE : The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has failed to implement many projects announced in the annual budget for the current financial year 2023-24. The civic body didn’t even commence half of the project works that were announced due to a host of issues ranging from fund crunch to manpower shortage.

The CCMC’s annual budget for the current FY 23-24 was tabled on March 31, 2023, in which the mayor announced a total of 56 projects for the current FY. With the current fiscal ending in about 43 days, the majority of these projects remain only on paper.

With the Tamil Nadu government all set to table its budget on Feb 19, Monday, the CCMC will likely be tabling its budget for the next FY 2024-25 soon. The civic body is gearing up for the budget session even as the already-announced projects remain unfinished.

Social activists and the public have pointed out that the announcements made by the civic body last year were just an eyewash and said that even this year’s budget announcements will be a gimmick to hoodwink the masses in view of the upcoming election.

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from Gandhi Park, told TNIE that this has been the case every single year and the civic body has been making empty announcements without implementing them.