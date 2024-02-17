Mother tongue optional paper for TN boards

CHENNAI : Class 10 state board students who opt for their mother tongue, along with Tamil as the main language, will have to write public exam for 600 marks. The school education department has issued an order in this regard on Friday.

As per the order, students who go for this optional language subject along with Tamil for Class 10 exam will have to write six subjects for a total of 600 marks. Other students will write the board exam for subjects like Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science and their total marks will remain 500. The new system will be implemented from 2024-25 academic year.

According to officials, currently, exams are being conducted for non-Tamil language subjects such as Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Urdu, and Arabic, but marks in these subjects are not taken into account for deciding if a candidate has passed the exam or not. But as per the new rule, these students must secure at least 35 marks to pass the optional subject.

When asked about the possibility of disparity in total marks creating confusion in Class 10 exams, director of school education G Arivoli said, “There will be no problem in implementing the new system. Students who wish to write the board exam for five subjects will be scored for 500, while those who opt for six subjects will be evaluated for 600 marks.”