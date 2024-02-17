Tamil Nadu

Protests across Puducherry in support of nationwide strike, 1K held

Led by union leaders and activists, including AITUC General Secretary Sethuselvam, the protestors convened near the V Subbiah statue before embarking on a massive rally.
Representative Image.(Photo | PTI)
PUDUCHERRY : In a show of solidarity, various trade unions and farmers’ associations organised a protest in Puducherry on Friday, in support of the nationwide strike and bandh organised jointly by various unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, opposing the ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the central government.

Led by union leaders and activists, including AITUC General Secretary Sethuselvam, the protestors convened near the V Subbiah statue before embarking on a massive rally. However, their peaceful demonstration was met with police intervention, resulting in the arrest of over 1,000 people from various locations such as Madagadipet and Bahour.

