CHENNAI : The seven-month-long standoff between the DMK government and Governor R N Ravi over the appointment of members to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) finally ended on Friday, with the governor approving the names of five people to be appointed members of the commission. The impasse ended after the state government responded positively to certain recommendations from the governor’s office over the appointments in accordance with law, sources said.

As per an order from the governor’s office, retired IAS officer

M P Sivanarul, who was former special officer for modernisation of cooperative societies, IRS officer R Saravanakumar, Dr A Thavamani, Usha Sukumar, and R Premkumar have been appointed as new TNPSC members.

10 lakh to sit for Group IV

About 10 lakh aspirants may sit for Group IV exam in June. Appointment of five new members may help speed up the TNPSC recruitment process