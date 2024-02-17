Take a call on including masoor dhal in PDS: Madras HC

CHENNAI : Justice Anita Sumanth of the Madras High Court has directed the state government to take a decision on the representation of a dhal importing company seeking to include masoor dhal (red lentil) in the list of food items distributed through public distribution system in the state.

The order was passed recently on a petition filed by Sri Sairam Impex, an importer of masoor dhal.The judge directed the additional chief secretary of the Food and Consumer Protection department to hear the petitioner and pass orders on its representation in accordance with the law within eight weeks.