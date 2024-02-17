NIA chargesheets Tamil film industry production executive in LTTE revival conspiracy case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more in the revival of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka and India case, according to a statement from the NIA on Saturday.

Lingam A @ Adilingan has been charged with conspiring and acting to revive the LTTE through illegal trade in narcotic drugs and arms, the release said.

“Adilingam had also acted as an agent for collection of hawala money obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs which were being further distributed to promote LTTE activities,” the statement said.

Adilingam is the 14th accused to be chargesheeted in the case. On June 15 last year, the NIA had filed a chargesheet before the special court against 13 accused for ‘hatching conspiracies’ in various parts of the state to carry out ‘terrorist activities and drug trafficking’ in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.

“One such case was registered and investigated by NIA Kochi branch following the seizure of a huge consignment intercepted by Indian agencies in 2021,” the statement said adding that the consignment consisted of around 300 kgs of heroin, five AK-46 rifles and 1000 rounds of Pakistan made ammunition. Nine accused were chargesheeted in the case.