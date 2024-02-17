Tamil Nadu: 10 months on, justice eludes Dalit Pocso case victim

COIMBATORE : A minor who was allegedly sexually harassed by her teacher 10 months ago in Coimbatore is running from pillar to post seeking legal action against those who were involved in it directly and indirectly.

The girl studying in class IX in a government school had filed the complaint against her physical education (PE) teacher and others who supported him.

The incident took place on April 15, 2023, when she was studying in Class VIII. She said though she reported it to her teachers, assistant headmaster and headmistress right after the incident, they failed to report it to the police. She also alleged they tried to settle it amicably.

However, in December 2023 the issue came to light and the police booked a case against the PE teacher under sections 9 (l) and 10 of the Pocso Act.

The victim’s mother said, “Though we submitted a detailed complaint two months ago mentioning the names of other teachers who tried to cover up the issue, the police booked the case only on the perpetrator and continued investigation against others at a snail’s pace.”