Tamil Nadu: 1,598 get job orders, CM says 50K vacancies will be filled in two years

CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday distributed appointment orders to 10 out of 1,598 government employees recently recruited. The orders were distributed as part of a programme organised to assist 3.5 lakh individuals selected for various benefits through 2,508 camps conducted under the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, “This scheme has been initiated to bring government services to the doorstep of people. It was conceived following the inspection I conducted during ‘Kala ayvil mudhalvar’ scheme when I realised people were finding it difficult to avail themselves of government services. Since unnecessary delay and questions are avoided, people are now able to receive government services quickly and easily. This scheme has addressed grievances of the physically challenged and the elderly.”