Tamil Nadu: 545 petitioners receive assistance worth Rs 29.37 crore

THOOTHUKUDI : As part of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi distributed welfare assistance worth `29.37 lakh to 545 beneficiaries during a function at the collectorate here on Friday in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanimozhi said the scheme has been aimed at addressing the needs of the deprived and ensuring government services for the marginalised section of the society in urban areas.The Makkaludan Mudhalvar camps, which were scheduled to be launched on December 18, 2023, were conducted from January 11 to 31, 2024 on account of the recent floods.

Over 7,133 petitions were received in the 45 camps held across the district. Of them, 4,071 were approved and 941 others were rejected citing ineligibility. Whereas, 545 petitions among the rejected ones were addressed and the needs of the petitioners were met, the MP said.