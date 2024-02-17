Tamil Nadu: MoUs galore, but govt must help companies get, set, go

CHENNAI : Basking in the success of Global Investors Meet that attracted Rs 6.64 lakh crore and nearly 26 lakh jobs, the state government now faces a challenge to translate them into real projects. The focus will be on speedier clearance through the single-window portal, a one-stop portal for investors to electronically secure all business-related approvals, licenses, clearances, and no-objection certificates in a time-bound, transparent, and hassle-free manner, to get most of the 631 MoUs off the ground.
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa is hoping that the proposed projects would be granted speedy approvals through the single window. Any investor in the state could get 170 clearances through the 25 departments under this portal, he says. Speedy clearances have been one of the issues bothering investors. Most industry chambers and organisations look to commence operations within 30 days with all clearances in place. Another major issue is the availability of land. It is learnt that the state is planning to implement the land pooling scheme.
In the two years leading up to the GIM, the state attracted about `3 lakh crore in investments and 4.15 lakh jobs, Rajaa says. “We are all aware of the poor standing of Tamil Nadu in the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Rankings during the previous government. At present, due to Dravidian model government, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a top performer in the EODB rankings,” he adds.
But industries expect more from the state in building infrastructure, helping MSMEs grow, creating an eco-system for renewable energy and sustainability technology startups besides promoting international collaborations on sustainable urban planning and development of top 10 cities in Tamil Nadu.
A Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry spokesperson says it has put forth several of the recommendations which include building physical infrastructure, job creation, improving social infrastructure and healthcare ecosystem, enhancing district export plan (DEP), establishing the state as the Knowledge Capital of India and environment sustainability.
Some of these include ready and fully equipped industrial parks like single community park which should meet all requirements including entertainment, recreation, etc.
Secondly, industries have demanded creation of national freight terminal in each industrial estate for aggregation and distribution of cargo with network access besides floating a detailed project report for a coastal railways network extending up to Kanniyakumari connecting all major ports. The industrial units are also pushing for creation of economic zones next to state-owned ports. CK Mohan, president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia), says existing industries need more attention due to factors like natural disasters, global competitiveness, technology changes, power tariff increase, raw materials price rise.
Most database with respect to manufacturing industries is wrong. An authentic sector-wise data which helps the government to take policy measures is required.
“The government, with the help of Tangedco, can create a database as only live or existing industries have power connection if they are existing. At Tanstia, we are willing to do it if funds are allocated,” says Mohan. The industries have urged funding to MSMEs by innovative methods such as credit enhancement and credit guarantees.
Industries
FACT FILE
TN has highest number of factories (38,837) contributing 11.04% of gross value addition to India’s manufacturing GDP
“Naan Mudhalvan” scheme aims at creating a future-ready workforce for industries; over 120 industries on board as partners
E-exports (in financial year 2023-2024) $4.78 billion is nearly 31% share of India’s total exports
TN ranked as top state in Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2022
