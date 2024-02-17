Tamil Nadu: MoUs galore, but govt must help companies get, set, go

CHENNAI : Basking in the success of Global Investors Meet that attracted Rs 6.64 lakh crore and nearly 26 lakh jobs, the state government now faces a challenge to translate them into real projects. The focus will be on speedier clearance through the single-window portal, a one-stop portal for investors to electronically secure all business-related approvals, licenses, clearances, and no-objection certificates in a time-bound, transparent, and hassle-free manner, to get most of the 631 MoUs off the ground.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa is hoping that the proposed projects would be granted speedy approvals through the single window. Any investor in the state could get 170 clearances through the 25 departments under this portal, he says. Speedy clearances have been one of the issues bothering investors. Most industry chambers and organisations look to commence operations within 30 days with all clearances in place. Another major issue is the availability of land. It is learnt that the state is planning to implement the land pooling scheme.

In the two years leading up to the GIM, the state attracted about `3 lakh crore in investments and 4.15 lakh jobs, Rajaa says. “We are all aware of the poor standing of Tamil Nadu in the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Rankings during the previous government. At present, due to Dravidian model government, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a top performer in the EODB rankings,” he adds.

But industries expect more from the state in building infrastructure, helping MSMEs grow, creating an eco-system for renewable energy and sustainability technology startups besides promoting international collaborations on sustainable urban planning and development of top 10 cities in Tamil Nadu.