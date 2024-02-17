Tamil Nadu must enact special law to end caste murders: Evidence Kathir

CHENNAI : It would not be an exaggeration to say that Tamil Nadu leads the country in caste atrocities. However, accurate data has been hard to come by. For instance, in April 2023, the Rajya Sabha was informed that only three killings in the name of honour had been committed in TN from 2017 to 2021, with 25 such killings occuring nationwide in 2020 and 33 in 2021.

Meanwhile, NGO Evidence has identified at least 24 such murders in Tamil Nadu from 2021 to 2023. It seems likely that such murders are underreported with no transparency in how they are recorded. Without accurate data, how will states prevent such murders?

In TN, over the last 25 years, the accused in only six cases of murder in the name of caste honour – Shankar-Kousalya, Kannagi-Murugesan, Gokulraj, Amirthavalli, Kalpana, Abirami – were convicted of their crimes.

The sad reality in TN is that most such murders are covered up as deaths by suicide. In the case of a caste Hindu woman murdered for loving a Dalit man in Ramanathapuram, it took four years for the truth to see daylight. Strangely in TN, the police personnel, who are responsible for preventing caste atrocities and murders, join hands with casteist forces. Consider an incident in Madurai. A caste Hindu woman from Madurai married a Dalit youth from Tiruppur. The woman’s family convinced the couple that they would conduct a proper wedding for them and took her back to their home. For weeks the youth was unable to speak to her and finally lodged a complaint with the police. The police, however, told her family to convince the woman to give a statement saying she did not want to live with the youth. The family murdered the woman and burned her body. The trend of families murdering a female relative for marrying or being in a relationship with a Dalit has become a regular affair in TN.