TN govt bans cotton candy after reports confirm presence of cancer-inducing chemicals

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of cotton candy in the state following the test reports which confirmed the presence of cancer-inducing chemicals.

The government had examined cotton and other coloured candy varieties following reports indicating the presence of harmful chemicals in them. The test reports confirmed the presence of artificial colouring agent Rhodaminbe-B. It is confirmed as a sub standard and an unsafe food under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006.

It is a punishable offence under the FSSA to use Rhodaminbe-B in food, packing, export and sales. "Therefore food safety officers are directed by the food safety department secretary to conduct inspection and take strict action under the FSSA," the press release read.