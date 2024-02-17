Trespassers create elephantine trouble in Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI : An AIADMK office-bearer has allegedly trespassed deep into the core jungle of the highly protected Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Pollachi, in the middle of the night and harassed and chased a young wild elephant.
Sources termed this a serious offence amounting to hunting by definition under Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), which attracts a minimum of three years imprisonment.
The accused has been identified as Mithun, a resident of Kottur. In a video which he uploaded on his Instagram profile, the elephant could be seen running in panic as the accused kept flashing high-beam lights and chasing the animal on a speeding vehicle.
The incident reportedly happened on Thursday night in Navamalai, which is a core tiger reserve area.
It is not known how the vehicle passed Aliyar and Monkey Falls check-posts when there is a night ban in place. Sources told TNIE the vehicle used was white Scorpio (TN41 AZ 1, a Valparai registration). Even if it passes Aliyar check-post the vehicle should have been stopped at Monkey Falls check-post.
“In Navamalai, there are only EB quarters and a few private coconut farms. The entry is highly regulated and restricted. Such private vehicles entering high animal movement areas and behaviour of this nature is a matter of serious concern. Toughest of actions must be taken,” said a Coimbatore-based wildlife conservationist.
Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE the department is seized of the matter and an inquiry is under way.
“It is a serious violation and action will be taken,” he said.
Deputy Director (Pollachi) Bhargava Teja also said an inquiry was on. Local activists said the department should not let off the accused with a fine, which will set a wrong precedent.
As per the WPA, what the accused did to Schedule 1 animal in a national park is called “coursing”, which falls under the ambit of hunting of wild animals and penalty for this under Section 51 is imprisonment for a term not less than three years and can extend to seven years with a fine not less than Rs 25,000.