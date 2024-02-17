Trespassers create elephantine trouble in Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI : An AIADMK office-bearer has allegedly trespassed deep into the core jungle of the highly protected Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Pollachi, in the middle of the night and harassed and chased a young wild elephant.

Sources termed this a serious offence amounting to hunting by definition under Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), which attracts a minimum of three years imprisonment.

The accused has been identified as Mithun, a resident of Kottur. In a video which he uploaded on his Instagram profile, the elephant could be seen running in panic as the accused kept flashing high-beam lights and chasing the animal on a speeding vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday night in Navamalai, which is a core tiger reserve area.

It is not known how the vehicle passed Aliyar and Monkey Falls check-posts when there is a night ban in place. Sources told TNIE the vehicle used was white Scorpio (TN41 AZ 1, a Valparai registration). Even if it passes Aliyar check-post the vehicle should have been stopped at Monkey Falls check-post.