Two medical students die as car rams lorry in Tamil Nadu's Salem

SALEM : Two medical students of a private college in Puducherry were killed in an accident on Thursday when their car rammed a parked lorry near Panamarathupatti junction in Salem district on Thursday.

Three others who were with them are undergoing treatment at the Salem Government Hospital.

The deceased were identified as P Kameo (23), a resident of Marthandam in Kanyakumari district, and S Gowtham (21), a resident of Salem.

The injured are Jagan (21), Sathiya Praveen (22) and Saran (21).

Police said, “All the five were on their way to Namakkal after visiting their friend Abhinav at his residence in Panamarathupatti, when Kameo who was driving lost control and rammed a lorry that was parked on the side of the road. Mallur police who rushed to the spot rushed all of them to the hospital. Kameo and Gowtham died on the way.”

“The lorry driver fled from the spot. We are looking for him and further investigation is on,” police said.