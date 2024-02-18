‘13 cops pulled up for lapses in probe leading to acquittals’

CHENNAI: Police has informed the Madras High Court that disciplinary action was taken against 13 officers for lapses in probe and prosecution leading to acquittal in cases last year.

The submission was made before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently when a petition regarding constitution of standing committee consisting of officials of the police and the prosecution departments for reviewing acquittal order cases based on an order of the Supreme Court came up for hearing.

The Assistant Inspector General of the High Court Cases Monitoring Cell told the court that a standing committee for each district and city has been constituted as per the orders of the apex court and the subsequent direction of the government to review all orders of acquittal.

Based on the committees’ report on review of acquittal orders, departmental action has been taken against the erring police officers; and in 2023, action was taken against 13 officers.

The submissions were made by the government pleader A Edwin Prabhakar and additional public prosecutor R Muniyappa Raj.