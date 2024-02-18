DMK has begun Lok Sabha poll campaign: CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said the DMK has embarked on its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He made this statement in connection with the DMK’s public meetings being held between February 16 and 18 across all parliamentary constituencies under the title ‘Stalinin kural’ (Stalin’s voice).

In a post on X platform, Stalin said, “This voice, which has started sounding in the southern tip of India to restore the rights of Tamil Nadu, will echo in the north and restore the pride of India. Fascism will crumble, #INDIA will emerge victorious.”