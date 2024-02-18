EPS, OPS flay Karnataka govt over Mekedatu sub-committees

CHENNAI: Former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam have criticised the Karnataka government for appointing sub-committees to oversee the implementation of the Mekedatu dam project.

In a press statement, Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, said the move “is against the Supreme Court verdict and amounts to contempt of court”.

He criticised the current DMK government for its perceived apathy on the matter, and accused it of betraying the people of Tamil Nadu. He alleged that both the DMK government and the union government have remained passive observers in this regard.

Palaniswami warned of a massive protest by AIADMK, rallying the general public and farmers against the Karnataka Congress government, the DMK-led state government, and the union government if Karnataka fails to drop its efforts to construct the Mekedatu dam project.

Panneerselvam urged the DMK-led state government to pass a resolution in the state assembly against Karnataka’s actions.

He further urged the state government to initiate legal action against the Karnataka government.