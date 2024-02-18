Holy smoke! TN beedi worker's daughter gets Rs 6 crore tax notice

TIRUPATTUR: For a homemaker, Rs 5.6 crore is a lot of money. The 22-year-old R Vanmathi, daughter of a beedi worker, got the shock of her life when she visited her parents at Chikkanankuppam village near Vaniyambadi last month, as there was a notice from the registration and commercial taxes department waiting for her.

The parents of Vanmathi - Raja, a beedi worker, and mother Kavitha, an MGNREGA worker - were not able to make sense of the notice, bearing the sender’s address as ‘Integrated building for both registration and commercial tax department, 7th floor, Room No. 707, office of the deputy commissioner (ST), South-I, Chennai, 600035’, stating their daughter have to pay Rs 5,62,11,766 (Rs 43,63,706 towards commercial tax arrears accrued in 2020-21 and Rs 5,18,48,060 in 2021-22).

Speaking to TNIE, Kavitha said they had received a similar notice some seven months ago. Initially, they dismissed it, thinking it was meant for someone else. But when they received the second notice on January 13, they panicked as they thought it was something serious. They approached the Vaniyambadi tax office, and the officers directed them to Chennai for further enquiries.