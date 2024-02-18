Madras HC suggests audit of Phase-1 metro stations to identify PwD access issues

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested the auditing committee members to inspect the metro rail stations built during Phase-I to find out deficiencies in providing easy access to persons with disabilities (PwD) and also make suggestions for the Phase-II project.

“It would be appropriate if the auditors visit the metro railway stations, and if they find any deficiencies, can give suggestions to the respondent and also place it before the court,” the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said on Friday.

The bench also said the auditors can put forward suggestions for the new Phase-II metro rail stations. The court wants the respondent to place a status report on this by March 27, 2024.