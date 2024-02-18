Minor hacked to death by 17-year-old in TN's Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A Class 12 boy was hacked to death by another minor at Ondipudur of Coimbatore in broad daylight on Saturday.

An hour later the accused surrendered before Sulur police and was remanded under judicial custody. Singanallur police filed a case and a probe is on.

The deceased Pranav (17), son of Prakash and Anjalai from Surya Nagar, was a student of a private school at Chinnavedampatti. On Saturday morning, the suspect approached Pranav while he was standing near Ondipudur flyover. After a brief talk, he allegedly sprayed chilli powder on Pranav’s face and started to hack him with a sickle. Pranav suffered multiple cut injuries and died on the spot. People attempted to stop the murderer but he escaped on a bike. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.