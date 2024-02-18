NHAI told to improve safety on risky Thoppur Ghat road

DHARMAPURI : Weeks after a horrific accident on the double bridge at Thoppur which left four dead and eight injured, the Dharmapuri administration has increased curbs on heavy duty vehicles. It also urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make many minor modifications which could potentially avert major accidents between Kathmandu and Double bridge.

Collector K Santhi requested the NHAI to improve the engineering and non-engineering aspects of the road.

“One of the key initiatives is segregation of the different categories of vehicles between Kattamedu and Double bridge. To ensure this spring bollards have been set up on a 3 km stretch separating light vehicles and heavy trucks. Further milling will also be done to widen the roads which would improve safety for two wheelers. Also, sand ramps will also be created ahead of the accident-prone area, so drivers facing brake failure could safely bring their vehicle to a halt,” Collector Santhi stated.

The NHAI was also asked to replace rumble strips, reflective road studs, delineators and improve the road marking to improve the visibility.