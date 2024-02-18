NHAI told to improve safety on risky Thoppur Ghat road

DHARMAPURI : Weeks after a horrific accident on the double bridge at Thoppur which left four dead and eight injured, the Dharmapuri administration has increased curbs on heavy duty vehicles. It also urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make many minor modifications which could potentially avert major accidents between Kathmandu and Double bridge.
Collector K Santhi requested the NHAI to improve the engineering and non-engineering aspects of the road.
“One of the key initiatives is segregation of the different categories of vehicles between Kattamedu and Double bridge. To ensure this spring bollards have been set up on a 3 km stretch separating light vehicles and heavy trucks. Further milling will also be done to widen the roads which would improve safety for two wheelers. Also, sand ramps will also be created ahead of the accident-prone area, so drivers facing brake failure could safely bring their vehicle to a halt,” Collector Santhi stated.
The NHAI was also asked to replace rumble strips, reflective road studs, delineators and improve the road marking to improve the visibility.
Furthermore, public announcements should be made near the Anjaneyar temple area, to alert drivers on approaching the ‘black spot’ near Thoppur. Collector has also assured to set up a fire station at Thoppur village, make available an ambulance at the police checkpoint as an emergency response unit.Regional Transport Officer Dhamodaran, who spoke to TNIE, said, “We have been using the speed radar guns in Thoppur to identify and fine vehicles on the Thoppur ghat road. This is a very important initiative which could eliminate carelessness of drivers as usually drivers fear the penalty via e-challan and exercise caution to maintain the speed limit at 30kmph. This will potentially reduce accidents here.”
RTO data says, “Since June 2021 till 2023 a total of 11,960 cases have been filed and 4,710 cases have been disposed of. Over 7,250 cases are pending. Notices for fines totalling Rs 86,12,425 have been issued with over Rs 32,26,825 collected so far.