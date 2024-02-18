Post ban, cotton candy-makers in TN eye other trade, return home

COIMBATORE : After the Tamil Nadu government imposed a ban on cotton candy in the state, the migrant workers who indulged in the cotton candy trade here in the Coimbatore district stopped making it. While many of them who were dependent on the candy trade started returning to their hometown in northern India, some said they have planned to start selling ice creams in view of the summer season for their bread and butter.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday imposed a ban on cotton candy in the state. The move came after the Food Safety Department identified the presence of Rhodamine-B, a cancer-causing chemical agent in cotton candy and other dyed food products. This has been confirmed as unsafe to consume as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

The Food Safety Department Commissioner warned of stern action against those illegally selling cotton candy and instructed the respective Food Safety Department officials to take necessary action with regard to it.

Rajesh Kumar, one of the traders from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, told TNIE, “Our trade has come to a screeching halt now. As soon as the announcement from the government came, we immediately stopped making the candy. Most of the traders who had no idea what to do next after losing their livelihood went back to their hometowns in UP. We have to shell out `50 to `100 per day for the place where we stay and make the candy; some have already left for their hometowns.”