Rumours on children being kidnapped in north Chennai baseless: TN Fact Check Unit

After several misleading videos of children being kidnapped in north Chennai surfaced on social media, the Greater Chennai police on Saturday warned that rumor-mongers would face severe legal action if they failed to desist from spreading fake information and videos among citizens.
The Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit called the information "untrue" and "baseless".
In a press release on February 17, the unit said it had noticed the rumours on social media platforms regarding attempts to kidnap children by a group of persons in the city, especially in north Chennai.
The information is entirely false, and it doesn't have anything to do with Tamil Nadu, they stated.
The Greater Chennai Police confirmed that the rumours are baseless and are being spread with an intention to create fear and panic among citizens and to disturb the social fabric.
The GCP also urged the people to not worry and panic over such fake videos and messages and urged the citizens to contact the helpline numbers 100 or 112 to get assistance.