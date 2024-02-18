Rumours on children being kidnapped in north Chennai baseless: TN Fact Check Unit

After several misleading videos of children being kidnapped in north Chennai surfaced on social media, the Greater Chennai police on Saturday warned that rumor-mongers would face severe legal action if they failed to desist from spreading fake information and videos among citizens.

The Tamil Nadu Fact Check Unit called the information "untrue" and "baseless".

In a press release on February 17, the unit said it had noticed the rumours on social media platforms regarding attempts to kidnap children by a group of persons in the city, especially in north Chennai.