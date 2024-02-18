Stalin opens Neo Tidel Park in Villupuram district

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated Neo Tidel Park at Thiruchitrambalam in Villupuram through video conference. The four-storey 63,000 sq.ft building, which has facilities like gym, cafeteria and others, is built at a cost of Rs 31 crore, and will be able to house around 500 information technology professionals. The chief minister also issued the order for occupancy in the park.

The facility at Villupuram is the first among the seven Neo Tidel Parks announced by the government in the 2021-22 budget. It is built on the Tidel Park model established by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and would enable the diversified development of the IT industries in the state, a release from the government said. The foundation for the project was laid in June 2022 and the facility will be opened in a short time, the government claimed. Similar parks would also be established in Vellore, Tiruppur and Thoothukudi.