Stone laid for works at 36 TN temples

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, through video conference, laid the foundation stones for 43 development projects at 36 temples across the state. The total estimated cost for the initiatives is Rs 592.38 crore.

The development works include the construction of Raja Gopuram, marriage halls, guest houses, commercial complexes, rest houses, multipurpose halls, auditoriums and habitations for priests and temple staff.

These projects are slated for implementation at various temples, including Bhavani Amman Thirukoil in Periyapalayam (Thiruvallur district), Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Thirukoil in Palani (Dindigul district), Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Thirukoil in Mylapore, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswami Thirukoil in Thiruchendur, Arulmigu Kallalagar Thirukoil in Azhagar Malai (Madurai district), Arulmigu Subramaniyaswami Thirukoil, Marudamalai (Coimbatore district) among others.

Furthermore, a foundation stone was laid for Vallalar International Centre, along with other major projects to be undertaken by the HR&CE department, with a total budget of Rs 592.38 crore.