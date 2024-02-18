Tamil Nadu: Farmers look for seeds of change to reap better living

CHENNAI: The DMK government is presenting an exclusive budget for agriculture for the fourth consecutive year on February 20. As in the past years, farmers across the state are keenly awaiting the budget proposals for 2024-25 with bated breath.
Among their expectations are Urimai Thogai for farmers who ensure the food safety of the state, hiking the procurement prices for paddy and sugarcane as the DMK promised in its 2021 election manifesto, extending power connections to farmers on a priority basis as in many other states, incentives, and subsidies for those who take up organic farming/natural farming, building barrages between Mukkombu and Anaikkarai, for a stretch of 120 km in delta districts to store water, building a memorial for Nammazhvar, who pioneered organic farming/natural farming in Tamil Nadu, etc.
V Jeevakumar, an agricultural activist from Boothalur in Thanjavur district, doesn’t hide his concerns. “How can we have fresh expectations when the DMK government is yet to fulfil many of its electoral promises even after 33 months in power? Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne were among the key promises the DMK made. This government has included the Mayiladuthurai district as part of the protected agriculture zone. But many non-agricultural units are still functioning there.”
Sugarcane growers are facing many problems too. They are worried about the government’s lethargic attitude on the Cauvery issue particularly the failure to stall Karnataka’s efforts to build the Mekedatu dam. “On the part of Tamil Nadu, there has been only nominal opposition to the Mekedatu dam and strong resistance is lacking,” says Jeevakumar.
S Vimalnathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association, insists that the government should introduce Farmers Urimai Thogai on the lines of Magalir Urimai Thogai since they ensure the food security of the states and country. He said from 2003 to 2021, around 4.25 lakh farmers were waiting for electricity supply connections for agriculture. The DMK government so far has given new power connections to 1.5 lakh farmers. In the last budget, the government promised to provide power connection to 50,000 more farmers but it is yet to be fulfilled.
Vimalnathan said from Mukkombu to Anaikarai, for a stretch of 120 km, not even a single barrage has been there since British rule to store the surplus water during rainy seasons. Karnataka has made a complaint in this regard before the SC saying TN has failed to create infrastructure to store the water released from Karnataka reservoirs. At least, seven barrages are needed in the 120 km stretch. Ethanol production is a must in sugar factories to sustain them. For this, the area of sugarcane cultivation should be increased in Tamil Nadu. A memorial for Nammazhvar, the pioneer of natural farming in Tamil Nadu should be built.
PR Pandian, president of All Farmers Organisations’ Coordination Committee, said, “Tamil Nadu government has taken back the concessions given to the farmers in the guise of an exclusive budget for agriculture. We can’t expect the government to make new announcements since funds have not been allocated to many of the schemes already announced. The DMK had promised subsidy for seeds, and hike in the procurement price for paddy and sugarcane in its 2021 election manifesto.
KP Perumal, state secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said the input costs are going up. “So, in addition to the MSP, the state government should pay Rs 3,000 per quintal and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane.”
VS Dhanapathi, an organic farmer from Pudukkottai district, said MGNREGA workers should be engaged in agricultural work. “For the Cauvery-Vaigai-Guntar linking project, land has been acquired in Tiruchy, Karur, and Pudukottai for a distance of 60 km. If the government allocates funds, the work could be started. This project would cater to the drinking water and irrigation needs of seven districts.”