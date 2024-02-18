Tamil Nadu: Sirkazhi tahsildar arrives at doorstep, tribal students’ community certificate hope brightens

MAYILADUTHURAI : Tribal community residents in Arasur of Kollidam block in the district were in a jubilant mood on Saturday as a long-pending demand for community certificates for their wards was taken up by revenue officials who, visiting the remote village, collected applications for their issuance. The officials assured to issue the certificates in a week. The wards of hundreds of Adhiyan tribals in the village had difficulty pursuing higher education in college due to lack of community certificate. Learning their grievances, Sirkazhi Revenue Divisional Officer U Archana and Sirkazhi Tahsildar K Elangovan visited the village on Saturday to address them.

Elangovan said, "We have in the past issued 'Scheduled Tribe' certificate to some in Arasur. Now, we have collected 87 applications from the village students on Saturday. We will issue the certificate to all prioritising those studying in Classes 10, 11 and 12. Soon, the students would be able to pursue higher education and enrol for jobs." It may be noted that Adhiyan tribals are traditionally known as 'Boom Boom Maatukaarars’.