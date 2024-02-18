Tamil Nadu: Temple being rebuilt encroaching lake, complain Ariyalur villagers

ARIYALUR : A section of residents at Thamaraikulam in the district oppose the reconstruction of a Perumal temple by a group of villagers complaining that it was encroaching upon a lake. The temple, which sources said stood on the bunds of Thamaraikulam lake for about 50 years, was razed in January last year to widen the Ariyalur-Sendurai four-lane road. A group of villagers then decided to rebuild it from scratch, about 75 feet away from the original spot.

Accordingly, its construction has been under way for the past three months, sources said. However, a section of residents oppose the temple "encroaching" upon the lake, which is said to be largely rain-fed, and even submitted petitions raising the matter at the gram sabha, and with the district collectorate, the revenue and rural development departments. T Elavarasan, who was among those who submitted the petitions, said, "The lake, spanning 15 acres, is under the rural development department. There are encroachments at many of its spots already. Some are trying to build the temple encroaching upon it.

The lake is used for drinking water purposes and also to quench cattle's thirst. If the temple comes up, the lake will not be able to store enough water." "As we continued raising the issue, some threatened us. We do not know what is the need to build the temple on the waterbody. Courts have ordered action against those encroaching waterbodies. Why then are authorities afraid to implement it?" he added. Another resident on condition of anonymity said, "We are not opposed to the temple. We are protesting its encroachment. There are other places in the village where the temple can be built. The district administration must take action and restore the lake."