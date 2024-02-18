TN Congress to oppose Mekedatu dam project

COIMBATORE : THE Congress party will oppose Karnataka government’s plan to build a dam on the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, assured All-India Congress Committee (AICC) national secretary Szarita Laitphlang on Saturday. Szarita said the party will continue to stand by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Szarita along with Mayura Jayakumar, another AICC national secretary and other functionaries, addressed the mediapersons here during the party campaign ‘10 Saal Anyay Kaal’ against the BJP dispensation at the centre.

The Congress in Tamil Nadu will continue to strongly oppose the Mekedatu dam plan and stand with the people of Tamil Nadu. All states will try to safeguard their respective rights. Karnataka is doing its part,” Jayakumar reasoned.

Szarita, meanwhile, pointed out that the BJP government has failed to fulfil its promises including that of creating two crore jobs annually, retrieving black money and doubling the farmers’ income among others. She said that the BJP has resorted to cheap tactics by freezing the bank accounts of Congress.