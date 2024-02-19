2024 Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK will not go with national parties, will be part of ‘special’ alliance, says EPS

MAYILADUTHURAI: The AIADMK will not ally with any national party for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. It will instead be part of a special alliance, the details of which will be revealed soon, said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons after participating in a public meeting in Sirkazhi, the AIADMK leader also criticised the DMK government for “failing” to get the state’s share of River Cauvery water from Karnataka.

“Cauvery water was distributed to delta districts for a couple of months following which it stopped. [As a result], crops began to wilt. The DMK government failed to get the state’s share of river water from Karnataka. (Chief Minister) MK Stalin was too weak to urge Karnataka, where its ally, the Congress, is ruling. The failure resulted in loss of kuruvai crop over lakhs of acres. The farmers are angry,” the former CM said.

CM Stalin does not care about farmers. He is rather interested only in seeking positions of authority for his family and party members at the Centre, Palaniswami further said.

While criticising the state government for the “meagre” amount announced as crop loss relief, Palaniswami pointed out that the previous AIADMK regime protected farmers’ interests with measures like declaration of the Tamil Nadu Protected Special Agriculture Zone by inclusion of the delta districts.