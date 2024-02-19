Anna University to shut 12 colleges with less than five per cent enrolment; students to be shifted

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to close down 12 of its affiliated engineering colleges owing to very low enrolment rate. These colleges, located in various districts, have not managed to fill even 5% of its allotted seats in the last four years.

The students in the 12 colleges will be shifted to other colleges.

“Despite repeated warnings, the colleges were not able to improve their enrolments. Colleges functioning with a handful of students will certainly not be able to provide quality education to students. For betterment of the students, the syndicate body of the university has decided to close these colleges,” said Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj, adding that notices to the colleges for closure will be sent soon.

“The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will be apprised about the situation. As per the rules, DoTE will facilitate the shifting of students from closed colleges to other colleges,” said Velraj.

The varsity will not allow these colleges to admit students for academic year 2024-25, admissions for which will begin in June. According to officials, the varsity had decided to shut down 25 colleges which had less than 10% enrolments.

However, in the syndicate meeting, held recently, it was decided to act only against the colleges with less than 5% admissions as closing 25 colleges in one go will affect the revenue of the university.