In a first, Tamil Nadu to recover 'lesser-known' endangered species

CHENNAI: Most of the conservation work revolves around keystone species like tigers and elephants, while some of the 'less-known' species silently perish. To address this, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday created a dedicated "Tamil Nadu Endangered Species Conservation Fund", which will be a rolling pool with a corpus of Rs 50 crore, to recover some of the biodiversity that is on the verge of extinction.

In the budget, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the fund will be constituted with State's contribution of Rs 5 crore in the first phase, along with funding support from other government entities, CSR grants, besides national and international funds. "This fund will help in formulation of new schemes for protecting endangered and critically endangered species."

Way back in 2011, Union Ministry of Environment and Forests gazette notified a list of 23 plant and 16 animal species that are on verge of extinction in Tamil Nadu.

The ministry even prohibited collection of samples from these notified species without the approval of Tamil Nadu State Biodiversity Board for scientific research or otherwise. It has asked the Board to undertake studies and propagate in situ and ex situ conservation and rehabilitation.

However, in these last 13 years, not much of work is done to revive these notified endangered species, many of whom are endemic to western ghats of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.