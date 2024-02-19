Ramanathapuram farmers list out demands ahead of state budget

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite being among the largest paddy production areas in the state, with over 1.39 lakh hectares under cultivation, farmers from Ramanathapuram alleged that the district has not received any benefits like the delta region.

With the state Budget set to be tabled, farmers from Ramanathapuram listed out demands which they hoped would be addressed this year.

Though known for water scarcity issues, Ramanathapuram remains among the largest paddy-producing areas in the state, with paddy output of over 4 lakh metric tonnes per year.

The district is also known for chilli cultivation, especially the Ramanathapuram mundu chilly which received a GI tag last year.

Despite being an agricultural hotbed, farmers alleged that many of their issues remain unaddressed by the government.

MSK Bakkianathan, president of the TN Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association from Ramanathapuram said, "Despite being one of the major paddy cultivators, the paddy from Ramanathapuram has to be taken to the hulling centre in Sivagangai district, which has less paddy cultivation areas. A government hulling centre has to be established in the district. Also, the district requires accredited cold storage facilities, as farmers are currently forced to depend on private storage facilities to store paddy and chilli crops. A state-owned firm for crop insurance registration should be established as private insurance firms are not properly distributing the crop insurance compensation in case of damages."